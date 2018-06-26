BOSTON (CBS) — It may take a while to learn Julian Edelman’s fate for the start of the upcoming NFL season.

The Patriots receiver stated his case against the NFL Monday in a day-long appeal of his four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy. Edelman reportedly hired attorney Alex Spiro, who has represented a handful of athletes in past appeals, to help in his fight, claiming the league made during testing and other processes used. Edelman has maintained his innocence since news broke of his suspension back on June 7.

So when can we expect to hear whether Edelman’s suspension will be upheld or dismissed? According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, it may take some time after Monday’s “contentious” hearing.

“No decision was imminent and it may not come until next week,” Pelissero said on NFL Network. “Win, and Edelman would have his four-game suspension vacated. Lose and Edelman could choose to continue his fight in federal court.”

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman’s appeals hearing before arbitrator Glenn Wong lasted most of the day. No firm timetable for a ruling on Edelman’s 4-game suspension — could be next week. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Nw2Y77eBah — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 25, 2018

ESPN’s Mike Reiss also pointed out on Monday that it took Richard Sherman roughly one week to learn the outcome of his appeal back in 2012, but cautioned that every situation was unique.

For those curious about a Julian Edelman appeal timeframe: Every situation has its own unique dynamics, but using Richard Sherman-2012 as one barometer for context, Sherman had his appeal on a Friday and learned the decision the following Thursday. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 25, 2018

Another wrinkle to Edelman’s predicament is the fact that the Fourth of July is in the middle of next week, which may delay things a little more. But we should know in the next few weeks whether or not Edelman will be sitting out the first four games of the season.