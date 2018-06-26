WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – A New Hampshire senator’s intern has been suspended for a week after she was heard on video swearing at President Donald Trump.

The incident occurred on June 19 as Trump walked to a meeting with House Republicans at the Capitol. The intern can be heard yelling “Mr. President, f— you!”

Multiple media reports have identified the intern as Caitlin Marriott.

A spokesman for Sen. Maggie Hassan confirmed to WBZ-TV that the intern was suspended.

“We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct,” communications director Aaron Jacobs said in a statement. “We also facilitated contact with Capitol Police.”