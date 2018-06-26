BOXFORD (CBS) — The mother of a seven-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a car crash is set to be arraigned on OUI charges.

Kimberly Desrochers’ car crashed into a tree in Boxford around 10 a.m. on Monday. Desrochers and her two-year-old daughter were taken to Beverly Hospital. Her son was med-flighted to Mass General Hospital for a serious head injury.

According to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, Desrochers, a 36-year-old from Haverhill, is charged with OUI-drugs and serious injury, OUI-drugs as a second offense, assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury, two counts of permit serious injury to a child, two counts of OUI-child endangerment, marked lanes violation and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Desrochers arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.