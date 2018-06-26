BOSTON (CBS) – For the fifth straight year, Boston Children’s Hospital took the top spot in the U.S. News and World Report ranking of America’s best pediatric hospitals.

Children’s ranked first in three of 10 specialty areas – neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and nephrology. The hospital’s cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, cancer and urology and pulmonology departments also ranked high.

“In a time when health care is ever-changing, achieving the number one ranking reminds all of us at Boston Children’s what inspires us: it’s about caring for children, digging deeper in research, and finding new ways to make our care even better,” Children’s CEO Sandra L. Fenwick said in a statement.

The report recognized the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute along with Children’s for their joint children’s cancer and blood disorders center, which ranked as the third best hospital for pediatric cancer.

The ranking was based on a survey sent to 11,000 doctors at 200 hospitals and other data.

Finishing behind Children’s are Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.