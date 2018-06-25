Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Immigration officers in Massachusetts are once again being told to arrest undocumented immigrants who show up for appointments at government offices.
The order from the interim director of U.S. Immigration and Customs in Boston reverses a decision in February to stop the practice.
MassLive.com reports that back in January, at least seven people in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were arrested during or following their appointments with immigration services.
The ACLU has filed a class action lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s practice of detaining those seeking lawful immigration status.
SANITY HAS RETURNED TO MASS BT FEDS…..AND THE LEFT WINGERS SENT TO HELL…WAKE UP MASS AND SEND ALL THOSE NOW IN OFFICE TO POLITICAL EXTINCTION ALL ARE TRAITORS TO OUR NATION….LEFT WING MEATHEADS!