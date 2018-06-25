  • WBZ TVOn Air

SOMERVILLE (AP) — A major Massachusetts transportation project is under way.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker joined U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone, a Democrat, for a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the $2.3 billion Green Line extension project.

greenline31 The Extension Of The Green Line Is Officially Under Way

Gov. Charlie Baker and transportation officials at Green Line Extension groundbreaking (WBZ-TV)

It’s designed to extend the public transit line about 4.7 miles through east Cambridge into Somerville and Medford.

Chao used the event to announce the release of a $225 million federal grant agreement for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to extend the Green Line.

The project includes seven new light rail stations, the replacement or rehabilitation of eight bridges, and a new pedestrian/bike path.

greenline1 The Extension Of The Green Line Is Officially Under Way

Green Line extension map. (WBZ-TV)

The extension is expected to generate about 40,000 new transit trips a day, improving access to jobs and opportunities in Boston and the communities of Somerville and Medford.

