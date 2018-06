CHELSEA (CBS) – Flash floods trapped a few drivers in their cars in Chelsea overnight.

Heavy rains caused about two feet of water to cover both sides of Revere Beach Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Six cars ended up stalled and stranded. No one was hurt, but the cars had to be towed once the water receded.

A Chelsea firefighter told WBZ-TV it’s the worst flooding he’s seen in the area in 30 years.