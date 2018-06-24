WALTHAM (CBS) — A high-end steakhouse with a name known around the world has set up shop in Waltham.

“Ruth’s Chris is the leading fine dining steakhouse really in the world,” said general manager David Gurwicz. And it most definitely has the strangest name.

With more than 150 locations around the world, Ruth’s Chris is a steakhouse known for sizzling platters of meat, simply sensational sides, and sincerely Southern hospitality.

“We expect that our guests are going to come here and they deserve the best. They’re going to get the highest quality USDA Prime beef, they’re going to get world-class service, a fantastic wine list, a diverse menu, and we’re going to create what we like to call a raving fan every time you come,” said Gurwicz.

He and his staff are carrying on the legacy that began more than fifty years ago, by the restaurant’s founder, Ruth Fertel.

Gurwicz said, “It was about generosity, large portions, and really not just being a place where people got a meal, but people felt like they belonged. So when people went to her restaurant, they felt like they were getting served by a member of their family and we try to continue that tradition now.”

As for that unusual name, the short story is that Ruth originally bought a New Orleans restaurant named Chris Steakhouse. For reasons too confusing to get into, she eventually added her own name to the place and a tongue-twisting titan of t-bones was born.

“Fantastic food, great hospitality, you’re going to feel like you’re part of the family. You’re going to want to come here for every special occasion. And it doesn’t even have to be a special occasion. You’re going to want to come here just because you know when you’re going to leave here you’re going to have a full belly, a happy heart, and it’s just a good time.”