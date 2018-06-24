BOSTON (CBS) — Four dogs up for adoption through the Worcester Animal Rescue League were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Doc and Grumpy are two of the “hairy hairless” Chinese crested dogs the Rescue League acquired from an owner in the city of Worcester. The seven dogs, named after the seven dwarfs, had been slightly neglected.

Both Doc and Grumpy had to have all of their teeth removed because their dental conditions were so bad.

Doc is 10-years-old and Grumpy is six. They should be adopted together.

If you looking dogs to dress and accessorize, these are your guys.

Victor and Vernon are puppies from the island of St. Thomas where they are known as coconut retrievers, meaning they are mutts.

Both are very sweet and would do well in any sort of home– if you are ready for a puppy!

For more information, visit the Worcester Animal Rescue League website.