BOSTON (CBS) — Some iconic faces could be seen amongst the thousands participating in the Boston Athletic Association 10K race Sunday.

“I’m excited to be here this morning, ” Des Linden told WBZ. “I’ve built in time to run, for sure. I get to run on the streets of Boston and do a little bit of a victory lap. So this is exciting stuff.

Linden won the 2018 women’s marathon becoming the first American woman to do so since 1985.

Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 men’s winner was also in attendance. “Boston Marathon 2014 was my most meaningful victory ever. Nothing can top that,” he said.

Both elite runners took the course at a less-competitive pace than usual. They finished one after another and personally congratulated Gabriel Gaey and Mary Wacera.

The race started at 8 a.m. for the nearly 10,000 runners. The course took them down Charles Street through Commonwealth Avenue and Bay State Road, around the Boston Public Garden before concluding on Charles Street.

Winners won $10,000 each.