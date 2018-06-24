BARNSTABLE (CBS) — A Hyannis woman is facing charges after police say she tried to steal a silent auction item from a fundraiser held in honor of officer Sean Gannon.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, 56-year-old Maureen Wiggins was caught on a security camera taking a blue box with a variety of items in it and leaving the Cape Codder Resort where the “Back the Blue/A Night to Remember Sean” fundraiser was being held.

Sean Gannon was a Yarmouth police officer who was shot and killed on April 12 while serving an arrest warrant on a career criminal in Barnstable.

All of the fundraiser’s proceeds were donated to the Yarmouth Police Foundation.

Police say they found Wiggins at her house. She “was initially uncooperative, but the stolen item was eventually recovered from the trunk of her vehicle,” police wrote on Facebook.

Tickets for the fundraiser were $25 each, Wiggins had not purchased a ticket. She will be summoned to Barnstable District Court for larceny of property under $1,200.