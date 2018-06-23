  • WBZ TV

BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials say the Berlin man suspected of killing his wife has been found dead in Maine.

Police say 52-year-old Denis Bisson was found dead Friday night in Rumford, Maine. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Denis Bisson. (Image Credit: Maine State Police)

Denis Bisson. (Image Credit: Maine State Police)

The state attorney general’s office says the body of Bisson’s wife was found Friday at home. Forty-three-year-old Angie Bisson died of an apparent gunshot wound.

An arrest warrant for second-degree murder had been issued for Denis Bisson.

Maine’s medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

