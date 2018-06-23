STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Democrats have made marijuana legalization part of their platform during their state party convention in Stratham.

The platform adopted says Democrats “believe that marijuana should be legalized, taxed, and regulated.”

Democrats voted by acclamation to accept the platform as written. They also approving a resolution that calls on the federal government to end marijuana’s classification as a Schedule I drug.

Democrats have debated the potential legalization and regulation of cannabis in recent months, with advocates saying New Hampshire is falling behind neighbor states.

New Hampshire legislators recently shelved for future study a bill that would legalize small amounts of cannabis.

Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine have approved legalizing marijuana.

The Democrats’ platform also calls for gun-free zones in schools and universal background checks on firearms sales.

