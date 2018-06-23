June 23, 2018

The recent eruption of Guatemala’s Volcán de Fuego “Fire Volcano” has left at least 110 people dead and close to 200 are still missing. According to national disaster agency CONRED, Guatemala has also ended its search for victims in the zone that suffered the most deaths and injuries. On this edition of Centro, we talk about the devastation and what’s being done here at a local level to help the victims in Guatemala. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Miss Guatemala USA Latina Shaaron Franco, who is spearheading this effort. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

GUATEMALA VOLCANO ERUPTION

Help for Volcán de

Fuego Victims

(857) 243-5480

Facebook: Shaaron Franco

Miss Guatemala USA Latina



