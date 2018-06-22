  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Nero, Officer Sean Gannon, Yarmouth

YARMOUTH (CBS) – The Yarmouth Police K-9 wounded in a shooting that killed his partner continues to get stronger.

The department shared a photo Friday of Nero playing with a plush K9 pup named after him. The sales of the stuffed animals benefit the Yarmouth Police Foundation.

“It was a very special moment for us all!” police said.

Nero was the canine partner of Sgt. Sean Gannon, who was gunned down while serving a search warrant earlier this year.

gannonk9 Nero Meets Nero: K 9 Wounded In Shooting Improving, Gets His Own Plush Pup

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon and K9 Nero (WBZ-TV)

The pup Nero stuffed animals sold out quickly, but police expect more to be available in about two weeks.

