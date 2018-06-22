GLEN, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire’s Story Land will host its first-ever “Sensory Sensitive Weekend” on Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24th.

The beloved amusement park says the experience “will cater to the Autism Community in hope families will feel more comfortable joining us on this special weekend.”

This weekend is Sensory Sensitive Weekend! Please note that while this event is geared toward those with sensory issues, the park will be open to the public and will be a modified experience for all. For the complete details on what to expect, click here: https://t.co/3BDRmccuvZ pic.twitter.com/GooIDxFzHw — Story Land (@StoryLandNH) June 21, 2018

From 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., smoking will be banned throughout the entire park, ride and park music will be turned down and some geysers and water features will be off. There will also be a quiet dining area and comfort dogs available, as well as a new “Calming Room.”

“All Story Land cast members will be ready to help make your Story Land experience an amazing one!” the park says.

For more information about the special weekend, click here.