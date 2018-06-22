BOSTON (CBS) — Within minutes of the Celtics’ drafting of Robert Williams out of Texas A&M, the story on the young big man was essentially written: top-10 type of talent who slid down to No. 27 because of questions about his competitiveness as well as his struggles shooting the basketball.

Having waited until the end of the first round to get selected, Williams is certainly aware of the opinions from some scouts and executives that have made their way out via the media. But the 20-year-old said Friday that he plans to use the criticism as some fuel once his pro career officially begins.

“Definitely,” Williams said via conference call when asked if he’s heard the critiques. “But that’s the reason you do it. You always have people that doubt you. Like I said no matter what … I feel that I’m definitely going to make a lot of noise when I get there.”

The conference call, which had been delayed an hour due to a miscommunication with Williams on the timing, was a bit choppy on account of some cell phone interference. But Williams was able to say that he doesn’t like to be called “Bob” (someone tell that to Danny Ainge, stat!). He also said he looks forward to soaking in the good advice from the veterans on the Celtics’ roster, and that despite falling to No. 27, he doesn’t regret returning to Texas A&M for his sophomore season.

“Nah, definitely no regrets,” he said. “I definitely feel like everything happens for a reason.”