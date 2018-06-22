BOSTON (CBS) – Two suspects have been arrested after Transit Police say they attacked a man who was falsely accused of taking a woman’s picture on a Red Line train.

The incident happened on June 11 when Transit Police say a 66-year-old man was found with a swollen eye and cuts on his face.

Witnesses say a woman accused him of taking her picture. Police say a man in South Station forcefully grabbed the man’s phone and walked away, prompting the victim to follow after him and demand his phone back.

At that point, police say the victim was beaten, choked and kicked. A witness found the man’s phone on the ground during the incident and gave it to police. Transit Police said there is no evidence that the victim was taking photographs of the woman.

Transit Police first arrested 31-year-old Tukan Manley three days after the incident.

On Friday, a second arrest was made. Nicholas Dercolo, 18, of Brockton was charged with assault and battery on an elderly person resulting in serious injury.

Manley is charged with assault and battery on an elderly person, strangulation and malicious destruction of property.