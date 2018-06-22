LONDON (CBS Philly/AP) — Legendary singer Paul McCartney joined James Corden for an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” and even brought the host to tears.

Thursday’s “The Late Late Show” wraps up a weeklong stay in London and the 76-year-old Beatles legend joined Corden for a drive.

In between songs, McCartney autographs the Penny Lane wall and visits his childhood home.

Corden chokes up as McCartney explains how a dream about his late mother led to the lyrics for “Let It Be.” Corden got emotional, remembering the time his grandfather and dad played him the exact same song.

“Well, I can remember my granddad, that’s a musician, and my dad sitting me down and saying, ‘We’re going to play you the best song you’d ever heard,” said Corden as he wipes tears off his face.

“It’s great man,” said McCartney. “That’s the power of music, it’s weird isn’t it? That that can do that to you.”

The pair ends up at a pub, where Corden serves as bartender and encourages patrons to use the jukebox. When one does, a curtain dropped and revealed McCartney on stage with a band. He sings some of his old hits before inviting Corden onstage for “Hey Jude.”

H/T CBS Philly