BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts Congresswoman is sending a message with her clothing one day after First Lady Melania Trump took heat for wearing a jacket that said “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?”

Rep. Katherine Clark is headed to the United States-Mexico border on Saturday. On Friday, Clark posted a picture to social media of a shirt she’s wearing resembling Trump’s jacket – except it reads ‘I Really Do Care.”

I really do care – and Americans care — about treating every person with dignity and respect. See you in Texas. pic.twitter.com/HOnGRaKGrj — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) June 22, 2018

“I really do care – and Americans care — about treating every person with dignity and respect. See you in Texas,” Clark tweeted.

A spokeswoman for the First Lady said Thursday that there was no hidden message behind the jacket worn ahead of her trip to an immigrant children’s shelter, although President Donald Trump later tweeted that it refers to “The Fake News Media.”

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: "I really don't care. Do you?" Spox says: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

During the upcoming border trip to McAllen and Brownsville, Texas, Clark and other Democrats said they plan to speak to children and parents “that have been ripped apart by President Donald Trump’s and Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ cruel new family separation policy.” They are also scheduled to visit an ICE detention center.