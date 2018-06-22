DOVER, N.H. (CBS) – The death of an infant at a daycare facility in Dover is not suspicious, police said Friday.

An autopsy conducted Friday did not find anything suspicious, according to police. The cause and manner of death are pending.

Police began investigating after officers and fire personnel responded to Honey Hill Child Care Center on Central Avenue in Dover shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of an unconscious infant who was not breathing.

The child, a three month old boy from Dover, was rushed to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time there is no evidence that any other child at the day care facility was in any danger, or was exposed to any danger on June 21, 2018,” Dover, N.H. Police said in a statement.

The case remains under investigation.