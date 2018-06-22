BOSTON (CBS) – Davina McNaney is running with a purpose as she began a journey from Boston to upstate New York.

The run is for a cause close to McNaney’s heart. A Medway native, she is a breast cancer survivor.

On Friday, McNaney started her run around 7 a.m. from the Boston Harbor Hotel.

McNaney plans to run 380 miles through Vermont’s Green Mountains to her hometown just east of Rochester, New York.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, but is now cancer free.

So far, McNaney has raised nearly $10,000 for charity.