  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breast Cancer, Local TV, Michelle Fisher

BOSTON (CBS) – Davina McNaney is running with a purpose as she began a journey from Boston to upstate New York.

The run is for a cause close to McNaney’s heart. A Medway native, she is a breast cancer survivor.

bostonrun2ny Breast Cancer Survivor Begins 380 Mile Run From Boston To New York

Davina McNaney. (Image Credit: BostonRun2NY)

On Friday, McNaney started her run around 7 a.m. from the Boston Harbor Hotel.

McNaney plans to run 380 miles through Vermont’s Green Mountains to her hometown just east of Rochester, New York.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, but is now cancer free.

So far, McNaney has raised nearly $10,000 for charity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s