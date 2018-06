EASTHAM (CBS) – Lifeguards ordered swimmers out of the water at a Cape Cod beach Friday after spotting blood at the water.

It happened just afternoon at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham. Lifeguards noticed blood near a sandbar just north of the beach and evacuated all swimmers.

Officials from the Cape Cod National Seashore tell WBZ-TV that no shark was seen, and everyone was allowed back in the water an hour later.