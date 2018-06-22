BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams may have had a little too much fun after being drafted by the Celtics Thursday night.

The new Boston big man was supposed to have a conference call with the media Friday morning, but the team was unable to track him down. That was also the case Thursday night after the draft.

Was told it was just a miscommunication between the two sides. Celtics are hoping to have Williams on the call soon, likely today. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 22, 2018

This doesn’t appear to be a big issue, as the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach notes it’s a simple miscommunication. Instead of chatting with Boston reporters Friday morning, the conference call has been pushed to noon (Boston time).

Williams was not in New York for Thursday night’s festivities, instead hosting a draft party with family and friends at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Louisiana. Maybe he just had too many wings after hearing from Danny Ainge, or maybe being in a different time zone threw him off. Perhaps we’ll find out Friday afternoon. It’s likely just a minor hiccup, and no one will remember a missed conference call once Williams suits up for Boston.

The 6-foot-10 center was projected to be a lottery pick, but many believe that questions about his character and motivation caused Williams to fall to the Celtics at No. 27. But despite those flaws, the Celtics have been applauded for snagging what could be the biggest steal of the first-round of the 2018 draft.