CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The international scam began with a phone call to the Cambridge victim, from a person purporting to be representing the Chinese Embassy, telling her she was a victim of identity theft.

It ended with Cambridge Police helping the victim to recover $95,000 of her own money that she had wired to China to avoid international arrest. She recovered her finances with the help of local and federal authorities.

But she’s now warning other residents not to fall victim to organized scammers, as she did.

“They said they have local people that are actually observing (me), so I have to really observe what they say,” the victim said during a press conference Friday. She spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity because she is a victim of a crime.

After that first phone call in early June, for about a week, she was coerced into buying an international phone and was called multiple times a day, which led her to believe that she was the subject of an international arrest warrant.

“They said, ‘You have to prove yourself, otherwise you will be arrested,'” she said.

She held up what she thought were official Chinese government documents, including her “arrest report,” which she received as part of the scam. The documents, which were fake, had what appeared to be the official Chinese government seal on them.

She was asked to wire transfer $95,000 to a bank in Hong Kong or face arrest. She complied with the threats and transferred the money. However, after the transfer, she became suspicious and contacted Cambridge Police.

“It was a horrible, horrible experience,” she said, adding that she was terrified during the time she was contacted by scammers. “During these days, I was worried every day… I wasn’t able to focus.”

Within six days, she was able to redeem all but $80 of the full amount wire transferred, which were bank fees associated with the transfer. Cambridge Police detectives initially requested that she speak with the local bank where she made the transfer in hopes of stopping the payment.

An off-duty Cambridge detective, who knew an IRS agent assigned to Hong Kong, started work on the case. He then contacted the IRS agent directly seeking help to freeze the fraudulent account that was used to accept the wire transfer.

Simultaneously, the victim contacted the bank and police in Hong Kong, but she was told reports were not accepted outside of their jurisdiction.

The IRS agent assigned to Hong Kong worked with the police in Hong Kong to freeze the suspect’s account prior to the opening of the Hong Kong bank on Monday morning. The victim’s wire transfer was delayed long enough and her money was ultimately returned to her local account in full by the end of the week.

“We’re very happy with the outcome,” said Cambridge Police detective Kenneth Mui, who worked on the case.

Mui said there’s a trend of international robocalls that are coming into the United States and New England. Police are continuing to work on this case, he said.

“Our counterparts overseas, they’re working on learning who’s responsible for the case and they’ll report back to us shortly,” Mui said.

Cambridge Police are warning residents to heed these tips to avoid being scammed:

Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls.

Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don’t have ties and did not initiate contact.

Trust your instincts. If an unknown caller makes you uncomfortable or says things that don’t sound right, hang up and call authorities.

Victims of phone or online scams can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov and are always encouraged to contact their local Police Department.

Meanwhile, the Cambridge victim recounted how she was drawn into the scam, by people who told her she was a victim of identity theft.

“There was a real voice telling me my ID was stolen, somebody used my ID,” she said.