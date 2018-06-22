  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Traffic was so bad on the Southeast Expressway Friday morning, MassDOT opened up the HOV lane to everyone to help ease the pain of rush hour.

traffic1 Expressway Traffic Mess Forces MassDOT To Open HOV Lane To All Drivers

Traffic was backed up for miles on the Expressway northbound Friday morning. (WBZ-TV)

It started just after 4:30 a.m. when a truck spilled trash across all lanes of the northbound side of Interstate 93 near exit 14 in Dorchester. Then, about an hour later a motorcycle crashed in the HOV lane by the trash spill.

The traffic backup grew to about 7 miles during the cleanup so MassDOT allowed all drivers to use the HOV lanes until 7:15 a.m.

Drivers were going about 5 miles per hour in the backup.

