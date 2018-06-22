BOSTON (CBS) – Traffic was so bad on the Southeast Expressway Friday morning, MassDOT opened up the HOV lane to everyone to help ease the pain of rush hour.

It started just after 4:30 a.m. when a truck spilled trash across all lanes of the northbound side of Interstate 93 near exit 14 in Dorchester. Then, about an hour later a motorcycle crashed in the HOV lane by the trash spill.

The traffic backup grew to about 7 miles during the cleanup so MassDOT allowed all drivers to use the HOV lanes until 7:15 a.m.

Drivers were going about 5 miles per hour in the backup.