  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brockton, Drunk Driving, Fatal Crash, Jorge Leite, Robert Kilday, West Bridgewater

BROCKTON (CBS) – A West Bridgewater man was held without bail on Thursday, accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol during a fatal crash that killed a Brockton father.

Robert Kilday, 22, was held pending a dangerousness hearing during his arraignment in Brockton District Court.

brockton robery kilday Police: Accused OUI Driver In Brockton Crash Said I Killed That Guy

Robert Kilday at his arraignment in Brockton District Court, June 21. (WBZ-TV)

Kilday is charged with motor vehicle manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by driving under the influence, and reckless driving in the Friday night crash that killed 54-year-old Jorge Leite of Brockton, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

brocktonfatalvictim Police: Accused OUI Driver In Brockton Crash Said I Killed That Guy

Jorge Leite (Courtesy Photo)

State Police arrested Kilday five days later on Wednesday night.

According to court documents, he had traces of cocaine, marijuana and opioids in his system after the crash.

Kilday allegedly told the arresting officer, “I killed that guy. I’ll never be able to live with myself.” Police said Kilday told them he was test driving someone else’s truck when he crashed and that he had “a couple of Fireball nips” before the test drive.

During his arraignment, Kilday mostly hid from view while he faced a judge and at one point, made two obscene hand gestures.

The fatal crash occurred two days before Father’s Day and close to Leite’s home. He was a father of three. A neighbor described him as “the nicest guy in the world.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s