BROCKTON (CBS) – A West Bridgewater man was held without bail on Thursday, accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol during a fatal crash that killed a Brockton father.

Robert Kilday, 22, was held pending a dangerousness hearing during his arraignment in Brockton District Court.

Kilday is charged with motor vehicle manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by driving under the influence, and reckless driving in the Friday night crash that killed 54-year-old Jorge Leite of Brockton, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

State Police arrested Kilday five days later on Wednesday night.

According to court documents, he had traces of cocaine, marijuana and opioids in his system after the crash.

Kilday allegedly told the arresting officer, “I killed that guy. I’ll never be able to live with myself.” Police said Kilday told them he was test driving someone else’s truck when he crashed and that he had “a couple of Fireball nips” before the test drive.

During his arraignment, Kilday mostly hid from view while he faced a judge and at one point, made two obscene hand gestures.

The fatal crash occurred two days before Father’s Day and close to Leite’s home. He was a father of three. A neighbor described him as “the nicest guy in the world.”