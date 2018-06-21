BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston College Eagle flew up the NBA Draft board on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Clippers drafted BC guard Jerome Robinson with the 13th overall selection, making him the highest pick out of Boston College since John Bagley went 12th overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1982. Robinson is the first Eagle to be taken in the first round since Reggie Jackson was picked 24th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2011.

Robinson was expected to go sometime in the middle of the first-round when he declared for the draft, but strong workouts and interviews propelled him up the draft board on Thursday night. He exploded for a team-high 20.7 points per game in his junior season at the Heights, earning ACC All-First Team honors. He shot lights last season, hitting 49 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three-point range. Overall, Robinson hit 45 percent of his shots over his three years at BC.

With Robinson leading the way last season, Boston College went 19-16 for their first winning season since 2010-11. They also made their first postseason appearance since 2011, falling to Western Kentucky in the opening round of the NIT.

Robinson had a giant smile on his face as he greeted NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the stage in Brooklyn Thursday night. He was with his parents and three young brothers when his named was announced as the Clippers selection.

Robinson will now break into the NBA playing for former Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers.