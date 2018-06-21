BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper was hospitalized following a traffic stop after he suffered potential exposure to the deadly drug fentanyl.

The trooper stopped a 2006 Pontiac G6 on Old Colony Road in Barnstable early Thursday morning.

After patting down a passenger in the car, the trooper noticed powder on himself and began to feel light-headed. The passenger was showing possible signs of an overdose.

Both the trooper and the suspect, who was later identified as 37-year-old New Bedford resident Arthur Ashley, were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Both were released several hours later.

Ashley is expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Barnstable District Court, though it’s not clear what charges he will face.