  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gorilla, Local TV

WOODSIDE, Calif. (CBS News/AP) — Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died. The Gorilla Foundation says the 46-year-old western lowland gorilla died in its sleep at the foundation’s preserve in California’s Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo in 1971, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974.

koko the gorilla Koko, The Gorilla Who Knew Sign Language, Dies At 46

Koko the gorilla and Dr. Penny Patterson (Photo credit: Gorilla Foundation)

The foundation says Koko’s capacity for language and empathy opened the minds and hearts of millions.

Koko appeared in many documentaries and twice in National Geographic. The gorilla’s 1978 cover featured a photo that the animal had taken of itself in a mirror.

The foundation says it will honor Koko’s legacy with a sign language application featuring Koko for the benefit of gorillas and children, as well as other projects.

In 2016, Koko and Flea, bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, teamed up in an Instagram video.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

H/T CBS News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s