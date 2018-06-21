BOSTON (CBS) – There was an unusual sight in the blue skies over New England this week – an apparent rainbow in the clouds.
The National Weather Service noted the presence of what some call “fire rainbows,” which are technically circumhorizontal arcs.
“It looks like a rainbow, but it’s actually a halo,” WBZ-TV’s Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher explains. “Essentially you have ice crystals in these high clouds that create these large halos. This particularly variety only happens when the sun is very high in the sky, so around mid-day and mostly in the warm season here in New England.”
A woman in New Hampshire captured a particularly vivid fire rainbow at Rye Beach on Wednesday.
“A lot of people were seeing them over the past few days,” WBZ-TV meteorologist Dave Epstein noted.
WBZ viewer Kathy Diamontopolous she was just walking out to her car Wednesday and was “amazed” at what she saw.
“I don’t know why something like this would occur but it’s a beautiful sight!” she said.
Viewer Tom Doren also spotted one from Wakefield.
I’m 60yo..I never saw these when I was a kid…I see these “sun dogs” quite often these days.
In 1952 I was 9 years old, and spent at least 8 hours a week in a Ground Observer Corps tower in western Nebraska. ( there was a large swath of Canada and the U.S. That had no or at least not enough Radar, and the air Force decided Russia could fly bombers over Canada and down to central U.S. with out being detected. So they built towers and manned them with civilians on telephones, They used us until the dew line was completed.) While watching in the tower, I saw this phenomena may times.
I don’t remember seeing these when I was a kid. Why are we seeing them now?
I grew up in Maine and know them as sun dogs,A sign of rain to come.
