  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:fire rainbows, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – There was an unusual sight in the blue skies over New England this week – an apparent rainbow in the clouds.

The National Weather Service noted the presence of what some call “fire rainbows,” which are technically circumhorizontal arcs.

“It looks like a rainbow, but it’s actually a halo,” WBZ-TV’s Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher explains. “Essentially you have ice crystals in these high clouds that create these large halos. This particularly variety only happens when the sun is very high in the sky, so around mid-day and mostly in the warm season here in New England.”

A woman in New Hampshire captured a particularly vivid fire rainbow at Rye Beach on Wednesday.

fire rainbow rye What Are Fire Rainbows? Colorful Sight Seen In Clouds Over New England

A fire rainbow at Rye Beach. (Photo credit: Maria Allegrini)

“A lot of people were seeing them over the past few days,” WBZ-TV meteorologist Dave Epstein noted.

WBZ viewer Kathy Diamontopolous she was just walking out to her car Wednesday and was “amazed” at what she saw.

kathy diamontopoulos fire rainbow What Are Fire Rainbows? Colorful Sight Seen In Clouds Over New England

A fire rainbow seen by a WBZ viewer. (Photo credit: Kathy Diamontopoulos)

“I don’t know why something like this would occur but it’s a beautiful sight!” she said.

Viewer Tom Doren also spotted one from Wakefield.

tom doren wakefield fire rainbow What Are Fire Rainbows? Colorful Sight Seen In Clouds Over New England

A fire rainbow seen from Wakfield (Photo credit: Tom Doren)

Share your photos with us here.

Comments (17)
  1. jthsongs says:
    June 21, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    DDDC

    Reply Report comment
  2. Arfy Warfy says:
    June 21, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    It means all liberals will die.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Fred Stevens says:
      June 21, 2018 at 3:28 pm

      Oh if only that were true! Do we dare to dream?!?

      Reply Report comment
  3. mattday303 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I’m 60yo..I never saw these when I was a kid…I see these “sun dogs” quite often these days.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Peter Quinn says:
      June 21, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      Chemtrail residue…

      Reply Report comment
    2. EarlHarbeson (@earlharbeson) says:
      June 21, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      In 1952 I was 9 years old, and spent at least 8 hours a week in a Ground Observer Corps tower in western Nebraska. ( there was a large swath of Canada and the U.S. That had no or at least not enough Radar, and the air Force decided Russia could fly bombers over Canada and down to central U.S. with out being detected. So they built towers and manned them with civilians on telephones, They used us until the dew line was completed.) While watching in the tower, I saw this phenomena may times.

      Reply Report comment
  4. Tina Marie Fluharty says:
    June 21, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    @_bword

    Reply Report comment
  5. John George (@Libertarian999) says:
    June 21, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    What happens when the sun hits ionized heavy metals such as barium, nano aluminum coated fiberglass, radioactive thorium, nickel, etc.? A “rainbow”. Figure it out at http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org. Quit being a NWO brainwashed sucker.

    Reply Report comment
  6. Lisa (@tweeterposter) says:
    June 21, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    I don’t remember seeing these when I was a kid. Why are we seeing them now?

    Reply Report comment
    1. John George (@Libertarian999) says:
      June 21, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      See above.

      Reply Report comment
  7. Ed DeBolt says:
    June 21, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Geoengineering. https://weathermodificationhistory.com/

    Reply Report comment
  8. Reid Craig says:
    June 21, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    I grew up in Maine and know them as sun dogs,A sign of rain to come.

    Reply Report comment
  9. Mr.ShOw StOpp3r (@ShOwStOpp3r) says:
    June 21, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    its residue from chemtrail spraying,,love how the media just continues to lie to the public..google geoengineering and HAARP and educate yourself..

    Reply Report comment
  10. Karen Klabacha (@KarenKlabacha) says:
    June 21, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    It from the chemtrails, in case you didn’t know.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s