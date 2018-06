BOSTON (CBS) – A gun was found by a child in Franklin Park.

The 911 call on Wednesday night, just before 9 p.m., came in from a mother, who was walking with her child in the area of Jewish War Veterans Drive.

The mother said her child picked up the semi-automatic pistol from a crack in a granite slab.

She told the child to drop it, called police, and waited until police arrived to recover the gun.