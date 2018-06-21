BOSTON (CBS) — A trio of Bruins contended for some of the NHL’s most prestigious awards this season, but as was revealed Wednesday night at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas, they all came up a bit short.

Coming the closest was head coach Bruce Cassidy, who finished second in the voting for the Jack Adams Award, which is given annually to the NHL’s best coach. The award this year went to Gerard Gallant, who led the expansion Vegas Knights on a season of unexpected success. Cassidy received 153 points in the voting to finish second, though it was a distant second behind Gallant, who got 525 points in the voting.

Gerard Gallant was the clear leader among Jack Adams Award finalists with 102 first-place votes. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/lK8qpWdiUv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 21, 2018

Cassidy did receive two first-place votes, boding well for his future after his first full season behind the Boston bench.

Patrice Bergeron was a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the seventh straight year, but he ended up finishing third in the voting behind winner Anze Kopitar and runner-up Sean Couturier.

Anze Kopitar garnered 1,152 voting points, including 70 first-place votes, to edge second-place Sean Couturier by 176 points. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/mi0oM7A8fG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 21, 2018

Bergeron received 34 first-place votes, which wasn’t close to the 70 first-place votes given to Kopitar. For Kopitar, it was his second Selke Trophy. Bergeron has won the award four times, tied for most all time.

Rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy was not a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s most outstanding rookie, but he did manage to finish fifth in the voting. The award went to the Islanders’ Mathew Barzal in a landslide, with Barzal receiving 160 out of 163 possible first-place votes.

Islanders rookie @Barzal_97 was a near-unanimous selection for the Calder Trophy, receiving 160 of 164 first-place votes. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/GfaymAZPLk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 21, 2018

McAvoy did receive 24 second-place votes in the voting and he earned a spot on the NHL’s All-Rookie team.

The NHL's All-Rookie Team as voted by members of the PHWA: pic.twitter.com/NOtqmzrVk2 — PHWA (@ThePHWA) June 21, 2018

Bruins forward Brad Marchand finished fourth in voting for NHL All-Star Team voting at left wing, with Taylor Hall earning first-team honors and Claude Giroux landing on the second team. David Pastrnak finished fifth in right wing voting. Zdeno Chara ranked 15th and Torey Krug ranked 17th in voting for defense, while Tuukka Rask was eighth in the voting for goaltenders.

Rask also finished seventh in voting for the Vezina Trophy.