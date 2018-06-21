  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-based consumer watchdog group has warned of the dangers to children of water balloon slingshots, lawn darts and other summer toys.

Those playthings top a list of 10 questionable toys issued Thursday by World Against Toys Causing Harm, better known by its acronym, W.A.T.C.H.

unsafe summer toys watch Water Balloon Slingshots Top List Of Unsafe Summer Toys

A Boston-based consumer watchdog group says water balloon slingshots and lawn darts are among dangerous summer toys. (Photo credit: W.A.T.C.H.)

Others include low-riding wheeled toys; swimming pools; all-terrain vehicles; toys with small parts; baby pools and garden buckets; backyard water slides; high-powered water guns; and bounce houses and backyard trampolines.

The group says more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer. It says many of those accidents are preventable.

Last summer, the organization singled out fidget spinners — those popular plastic and metal toys that users spin around a finger — saying they pose a choking hazard.

W.A.T.C.H. in November compiled a list of dangerous holiday toys for children.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

