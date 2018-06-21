BOSTON (CBS) – The Coast Guard is investigating after a small cruise ship with passengers on board hit moored boats in Boston Harbor.

The Odyssey lost propulsion when it left the dock and struck five sailboats just before noon on Thursday.

There were 328 people on board the cruise ship for a party. No one was injured and the party continued on the ship with the vessel docked.

No pollution to the harbor resulted from the incident. Several of the sailboats were left with scrapes following impact.

Among the people on board were eighth grade students from Day Middle School in Newton. The students were moved to a lower deck and continued their event with lunch and music until their scheduled 1 p.m. dismissal.