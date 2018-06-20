  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Whole Foods is holding a job fair across New England Wednesday as it looks to hire hundreds of workers.

The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all 41 stores in the North Atlantic region. That’s Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine.

Whole Foods is looking to fill 800 full-time and part-time positions, including cashiers, culinary experts and prepared food specialists.

The jobs come with a 20 percent in-store discount.

Find more information about Whole Foods careers here.

