Kenya is a biracial 12-year-old girl who describes herself as fun, outgoing and caring. Kenya loves style and fashion, and she would like to work in the fashion industry when she grows up. Some of Kenya’s other favorite activities include arts and crafts projects, singing, dancing and playing sports. In school, Kenya gets along with others and makes friends easily. She is of average intelligence and performs at grade level.

Kenya is legally free for adoption and can be placed with any type of family. Kenya likes to spend time outdoors so it would be beneficial for her future home to have a yard she can play in. Kenya would like a family that “looks” like her. She has expressed she would like an African American family or a family that is bi-racial.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.