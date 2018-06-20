BOSTON (CBS) — Boston will now allow for self-driving cars to test drive across the city.

The Boston Transportation Department announced Wednesday that nuTonomy would be expanding their test grounds. For the last year and a half, nuTonomy and Optimus Ride, another company testing self-driving cars, were only driving on streets in the Seaport District.

A “professionally trained safety driver” will behind the wheel of the self-driving cars at all times, ready to take over if necessary. Additionally, a test engineer is in the car, monitoring its performance, the city said.

“Creating a policy on the operation of autonomous vehicles on City of Boston streets is a priority of the Go Boston 2030 Transportation Plan as the technology is capable of significantly enhancing mobility for Boston residents, particularly for senior citizens and people with disabilities,” said a statement from the transportation department.

President of nuTonomy Karl Iagnemna told WBZ, “We are proud to be the first and only company authorized to operate autonomous vehicles on public roads citywide in Boston. Being recognized by the City for our exceptional safety record is an important milestone for the entire nuTonomy and Aptiv team. Today, we are excited to have access to some of the most complex roads in North America as we continue to focus on improving the safety and efficiency of transportation in cities worldwide.”

NuTonomoy will update the city with quarterly reports and announce when they are moving into a new neighborhood.