BOSTON (CBS) — Part of what makes the Patriots a bit different is the dedication to roles that might otherwise get overlooked on other teams.

That much has been evident this offseason, when Bill Belichick has re-signed special teamers Matthew Slater and Brandon Bolden while acquiring Cordarrelle Patterson via trade. More recently, the team re-signed fullback/special teamer James Develin and long snapper Joe Cardona, and we now know exactly how much those commitments will cost.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss tweeted out the salary information for both players’ new deals.

FB James Develin's salary-cap charges after signing two-year extension: 2018: $1.675 million

2019: $1.7 million

2020: $1.9 million — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 20, 2018

Patriots LS Joe Cardona's four-year extension includes $1 million guaranteed and $850,000 in bonuses. Salary-cap charges: 2018 – $860,000

2019 – $955,000

2020 – $990,000

2021 – $965,000

2022 – $1.21 million — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 20, 2018

Develin, who will turn 30 years old this summer, joined the Patriots in 2013 after joining New England’s practice squad (from Cincinnati) in 2012. He’s played in 65 regular-season games plus 11 postseason games. Pro Football Focus ranked him as a top-four fullback in his last three healthy seasons, ranking second among fullbacks in 2017.

Cardona, 26, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. The graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy has played in every single game since then.