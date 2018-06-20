BOSTON (CBS) — An MBTA employee has been arrested and accused of stealing more than $80,000 from fare collection boxes he was supposed to be fixing.

The Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday that Stephen Fagerberg, 55, of Dedham, had been arrested the night prior. He was arraigned in Roxbury District Court on one charge of larceny over $1,200 in a continuous scheme.

Fagerberg pleaded not guilty and was released on his own personal recognizance. He was ordered to surrender his passport and stay away from all MBTA property.

According to the AG’s Office, an “undercover operation” was used to help catch Fagerberg. “Marked bills in fare collection boxes that Fagerberg serviced” were planted. “Authorities allege that the defendant deposited the marked bills into his personal bank account via a drive-up ATM.”

He has been under investigation since April.

The MBTA released a statement, saying: “The MBTA thanks State Police, Transit Police and the Attorney General’s office for their diligent investigation that resulted in last night’s arrest. This employee is suspended without pay, as the alleged conduct is a reprehensible violation of the public’s trust, and a stain on the good work performed by thousands of MBTA employees every day. The MBTA has launched an internal review into all revenue collection procedures, and the T will implement protocols to prevent such activity from occurring.”

A probable cause hearing was scheduled for August 14.