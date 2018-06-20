Brett Favre Wants To End Youth Tackle FootballAs one of the most accomplished and famous quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, Brett Favre makes for an unsuspecting choice to be the one who wants to end youth tackle football. But the Pro Football Hall of Famer who played professionally for 20 years is seeking to do just that.

Eric Decker Says He'd Love To Join PatriotsEric Decker is a 31-year-old receiver without a job. And like most 31-year-old receivers without jobs, he'd like to get one.

Marcus Smart Envisions Himself With Celtics Next Season, But His Focus Is On FamilyMarcus Smart believes he'll be back in Boston next season, but his focus this offseason has been on his mother and her battle with cancer.

NBA Draft Rumors: Celtics Aggressively Trying To Get Into Top 10With the NBA Draft just a day away, the rumors are starting to pour in.

Citak: It's Time For The National League To Adopt The D.H.For all of those old-school National League supporters, enjoy your Bartolo Colon at-bats while you still can. Hopefully it won't be long before the designated hitter rule is implemented throughout all of MLB.