WORCESTER (CBS) – “Can you believe this? Someone’s trying to kill us,” said Loretta Sclafani. She laughs only because of the absurdity of what she and her husband have dealt with the past few days.

“When you drive up, he saw it, he said ‘honey someone shot at our house with an arrow,’ an arrow, come on,” said Sclafani.

Yes, an arrow sticking out from the garage roof marks their house on Crowningshield Road in Worcester.

“This is the first time we’ve been under siege,” said Sclafani.

On two other days, they found two more hunting arrows.

“Right exactly where you are,” said Accurzio Sclafani pointing to a spot on the back deck.

The one found on the deck has no point. The one in the yard was identical, and the police took it as part of their report. The arrow in the roof is clearly sharp enough to get stuck.

“I have a granddaughter, my nieces and great-nieces come up here,” said Loretta Sclafani. “God forbid if ever the arrow missed and came down here and the kids were walking by.”

The sight brought Tom Lamarche over from across the street.

“I think it’s awful. It’s so dangerous,” Lamarche said.

The couple thinks whomever shot the arrow was aiming for the cupola or even the bird on top of the weathervane.

“We’re too old to climb up there and get it (arrow in roof),” said Loretta Sclafani.

WBZ photographer Tom Bravo volunteered and climbed onto the roof and removed the arrow stuck in the shingles.

“Oh my God, see that,” said Loretta as she looked at the arrow pulled from the roof.

The arrow has a removable sharp tip with razors on the side. Loretta brought it to her husband who used to hunt.

“This here is mostly for I would have to say deer hunting,” said Accurzio Sclafani.

“That would definitely kill a child,” said Loretta.

“Oh yeah,” said Accurzio.

The couple believes a kid or kids are shooting the arrows. They hope someone sees this and puts a stop to a potentially dangerous game.