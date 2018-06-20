By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Alcohol Consumption, Dr. Mallika Marshall, Health News, HealthWatch

BOSTON (CBS) — Enjoying a cocktail from time to time may be good for your health. A new study finds that light drinkers have the lowest combined risk of developing cancer and dying prematurely. Light drinking is considered one to three drinks a week.

Researchers looked at almost 100,000 adults and found that drinking less than 1 drink a day was associated with the lowest risk of death, even compared to those who don’t drink at all.

The study can’t prove that light drinking prevents cancer or prolongs life. Perhaps light-drinkers are more likely to engage in other healthy behaviors than heavier drinkers. But the research does suggest if you drink every day or more than one drink a day, you probably should cut back.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s