BOSTON (CBS) — Enjoying a cocktail from time to time may be good for your health. A new study finds that light drinkers have the lowest combined risk of developing cancer and dying prematurely. Light drinking is considered one to three drinks a week.

Researchers looked at almost 100,000 adults and found that drinking less than 1 drink a day was associated with the lowest risk of death, even compared to those who don’t drink at all.

The study can’t prove that light drinking prevents cancer or prolongs life. Perhaps light-drinkers are more likely to engage in other healthy behaviors than heavier drinkers. But the research does suggest if you drink every day or more than one drink a day, you probably should cut back.