FOXBORO (CBS) – A car was split in half in a violent crash early Wednesday morning in Foxboro.

The car skidded off Cedar Street around 2 a.m. and then slammed into a utility pole.

State Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

One home lost power for a few hours after the crash. The remains of the car were hauled away by two tow trucks around 6 a.m.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.