FOXBORO (CBS) – An “esports boot camp” for teen players of the popular video games Fortnite and Overwatch is coming to Patriot Place in Foxboro this summer.

The summer camp run by Asylum Gaming & Esports will be held at Showcase Live daily from July 30 to August 3.

The cost is $660 per person and is limited to the first 54 people between the ages of 13 to 18 who register.

Organizers say the camp is “intended to give gamers a closer look into the professional word of gaming,” and will include coaching sessions from the pros and industry discussions about the games.

“We feel this is a tremendous opportunity for today’s gamers to experience real-time pro coaching on games that are sweeping the world,” said Norm Laviolette, CEO of A.G.E, in a statement.

The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and yes, there is “outside time,” according to the schedule.

