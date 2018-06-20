By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Eric Decker is a 31-year-old receiver without a job. And like most 31-year-old receivers without jobs, he’d like to get one.

In Decker’s mind, the possibility of getting a job with the New England Patriots is one that he’d very much welcome.

Speaking to Sirius XM NFL Radio, Decker said that he’d love to reunite with Josh McDaniels and be a part of the Patriots’ offense.

Free Agent WR @EricDecker87: I think the #Patriots would be a good fit and being drafted by Josh McDaniels in Denver. I talked with New England last year during the Free Agency process in June. That is always an option that I would definitely love to entertain. pic.twitter.com/t47ylZqqrB — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 20, 2018

Decker’s clearly not closing any possible doors in his free-agent quest, but it’s more than unlikely the Patriots find him to be a fit. The depth chart is already quite busy, with Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Jordan Matthews, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt, the potential return of Malcolm Mitchell, the potential of draft pick Braxton Berrios, and the potential of practice squadder Riley McCarron. That’s without including Cordarrelle Patterson and Matthew Slater, both of whom are likely to make the roster as special teamers.

Decker’s also coming off a mediocre season, during which he caught 54 passes for 563 yards and one touchdown while playing in all 16 games. He caught eight passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Titans’ two-game postseason, including a six-catch, 85-yard performance in Tennessee’s divisional round loss in New England. That all came just one year after missing 13 games in an injury-filled final season as a member of the Jets.

At his best (in 2012 and 2013), Decker would have been a great fit for the Patriots. But now, there would seem to be little reason to believe the Patriots would have any interest.