  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Corey Lewandowski, Fox News, Immigration, Local TV, President Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager for President Trump, received backlash Tuesday night when he sarcastically dismissed a story about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome being separated from her family at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lewandowski, a Lowell native, responded on Twitter, saying he “mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children,” and wasn’t mocking the girl.

The remark came on Fox News Channel during a discussion of Trump’s hard-line immigration policy.

Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas mentioned the story. Lewandowski interjected with “Wah wah.”

“Did you just say ‘Wah wah’ to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being taken from her mother?” Petkanas asked Lewandowski.

“What I said is you can pick anything you want … but the bottom line is very clear: When you cross the border illegally, you have given up the rights of this country,” Lewandowski said.

“How dare you?” Petkanas asked Lewandowski.

In his tweet about the exchange, Lewandowski said there is “Lots of Fake News today” and claimed “these policies were started under Obama.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s