BOSTON (CBS) – Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager for President Trump, received backlash Tuesday night when he sarcastically dismissed a story about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome being separated from her family at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Lewandowski, a Lowell native, responded on Twitter, saying he “mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children,” and wasn’t mocking the girl.
The remark came on Fox News Channel during a discussion of Trump’s hard-line immigration policy.
Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas mentioned the story. Lewandowski interjected with “Wah wah.”
“Did you just say ‘Wah wah’ to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being taken from her mother?” Petkanas asked Lewandowski.
“What I said is you can pick anything you want … but the bottom line is very clear: When you cross the border illegally, you have given up the rights of this country,” Lewandowski said.
“How dare you?” Petkanas asked Lewandowski.
In his tweet about the exchange, Lewandowski said there is “Lots of Fake News today” and claimed “these policies were started under Obama.”