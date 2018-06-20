BOSTON (CBS) – Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager for President Trump, received backlash Tuesday night when he sarcastically dismissed a story about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome being separated from her family at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lewandowski, a Lowell native, responded on Twitter, saying he “mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children,” and wasn’t mocking the girl.

The remark came on Fox News Channel during a discussion of Trump’s hard-line immigration policy.

.@Zac_Petkanas says on Fox News a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome was separated from her mother at the border. Corey Lewandowski responds: "Womp womp." pic.twitter.com/cZMXWmwbjw — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 19, 2018

Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas mentioned the story. Lewandowski interjected with “Wah wah.”

“Did you just say ‘Wah wah’ to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being taken from her mother?” Petkanas asked Lewandowski.

“What I said is you can pick anything you want … but the bottom line is very clear: When you cross the border illegally, you have given up the rights of this country,” Lewandowski said.

“How dare you?” Petkanas asked Lewandowski.

Lots of Fake News today. I mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children as opposed to discussing the real issue which is fixing a broken immigration system. It’s offenseive that the MSM doesn’t want to talk about the fact these policies were started under Obama. — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) June 20, 2018

In his tweet about the exchange, Lewandowski said there is “Lots of Fake News today” and claimed “these policies were started under Obama.”