BOSTON (CBS) — A local kid is getting a second workout with the Celtics one day before Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The Celtics are taking another look at Miami guard Bruce Brown, who played at Wakefield High School for two years before transferring to Vermont Academy. He’s having a second workout for the Celtics again on Wednesday, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Miami’s Bruce Brown, a Boston native, told me that today he’s having his second workout with the Celtics. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 20, 2018

Brown was a projected lottery pick after his freshman season with the Hurricanes, but after struggling with his shot and suffering a foot injury last season, he’s expected to fall toward the end of the first-round come Thursday night. That puts him right in Boston’s range, with the Celtics slated to pick 27th overall.

Though he shot just 27 percent from three-point range (down from the 35 percent he shot as a freshman) and 63 percent at the free-throw line as a sophomore, Brown is an explosive guard who made a name for himself on the defensive end at Miami. The Celtics could view him as a potential replacement for Marcus Smart, should the guard leave via restricted free agency this summer. Brown could get a chance to contribute as a rookie off the Boston bench should Smart receive a big payday the C’s aren’t willing to match this offseason.

While a second workout doesn’t guarantee the Celtics will select Brown at No. 27 if he’s still on the board, taking another look at him just one day ahead of the draft is an indication they think highly of the player.