HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (CBS) – Singer Andy Grammer, currently on tour in New England, shared a memorable moment he had in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Grammer wrote on Facebook that he was having breakfast at a Hampton Beach restaurant and decided to do something special for five “SUPER CUTE elderly ladies” sitting across from him.

“I don’t know why but it made me miss my mom hard and I felt a strong urge to pick up their check,” said Grammer, whose own mother died nine years ago. “I don’t know them and didn’t want to bother them but I just did it.”

Grammer said he wasn’t planning on letting them know about his kind gesture, but decided to tell them because he thought they might like to hear that he missed his mother.

He was right. Grammer said he told them that they were “five of the sweetest ladies I’ve ever seen,” and talked about how the memory of his mother led him to pick up the check. It provoked an emotional response from one of the women.

“The lady on the end popped up with arms wide open and said ‘COME HERE, I lost my son and really needed this,’ Grammer recalled. “And then she gave me a mom hug I needed and I gave her a son hug she needed.”

Grammer is set to play the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Wednesday night, and Tanglewood and Indian Ranch this weekend.