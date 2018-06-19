SALISBURY (CBS) – A young woman is lucky to be alive after surviving as many as 12 hours in the woods after crashing her car in Salisbury Monday morning.

The Salisbury Fire Chief tells WBZ he believes the woman’s car went off the highway near a rest stop off I-95 south sometime overnight and went airborne into a wooded area adjacent to the rest area.

She was only several yards from where hundreds of cars travel every day and dozens of people picnic or walk their dogs, but no one noticed the wreckage until a MassDOT crew found her.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman from Amesbury, was laying beside the car. Officials don’t know if she was ejected or crawled out.

She was airlifted to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital with serious head injuries and other trauma. The victim was conscious and talking to rescuers.

She said she was on her way home from work when she crashed. Her condition is unknown.