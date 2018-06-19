By David Robichaud
Filed Under:Crash, David Robichaud, MassDOT, Salisbury

SALISBURY (CBS) – A young woman is lucky to be alive after surviving as many as 12 hours in the woods after crashing her car in Salisbury Monday morning.

The Salisbury Fire Chief tells WBZ he believes the woman’s car went off the highway near a rest stop off I-95 south sometime overnight and went airborne into a wooded area adjacent to the rest area.

crash12 Woman Found Injured In Woods Hours After Car Crashes Off Highway

A woman was found next to her car in the woods (WBZ-TV)

She was only several yards from where hundreds of cars travel every day and dozens of people picnic or walk their dogs, but no one noticed the wreckage until a MassDOT crew found her.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman from Amesbury, was laying beside the car. Officials don’t know if she was ejected or crawled out.

crash2 Woman Found Injured In Woods Hours After Car Crashes Off Highway

A woman crashed into the woods near a rest area in Salisbury (WBZ-TV)

She was airlifted to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital with serious head injuries and other trauma. The victim was conscious and talking to rescuers.

She said she was on her way home from work when she crashed. Her condition is unknown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s